Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Update

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYFL stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. Royal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62.

About Royal Financial

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

