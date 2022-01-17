Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

