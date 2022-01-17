Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $768.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $659.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.