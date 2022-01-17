Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,559 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,286,162 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGNY stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

