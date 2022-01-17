Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,324 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Natus Medical by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,880 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Natus Medical by 107,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $817.60 million, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.