Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 70,775 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

