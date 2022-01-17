Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB opened at $200.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average of $197.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.