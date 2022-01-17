S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Monday.

ETR:SANT traded down €0.50 ($0.57) on Monday, reaching €13.50 ($15.34). The stock had a trading volume of 501,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.53 and a 200 day moving average of €19.76. The stock has a market cap of $892.30 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. S&T has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €24.20 ($27.50).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

