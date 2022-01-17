Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 7,140 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,140 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Safehold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $1,181,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

