SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $94,038.90 and $156.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00035328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,086,423 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

