Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Financial Survey

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sanara MedTech and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.26%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Bionik Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 11.89 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -37.95 Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million 3.88 -$13.62 million ($2.25) -0.36

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bionik Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Bionik Laboratories on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

