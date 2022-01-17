Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Up 111.1% in December

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,425,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SANP opened at $0.00 on Monday. Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

