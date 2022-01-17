SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €154.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €154.00 ($175.00) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

Shares of SAP opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €122.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

