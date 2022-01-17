Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 35.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 237,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 171,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $85.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.