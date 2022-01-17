Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Leslie’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $22.07 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.