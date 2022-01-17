Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

