Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $50,177,623. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.08.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $462.20 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

