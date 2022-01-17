Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.08. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.09%.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

