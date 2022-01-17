Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.