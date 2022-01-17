Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth about $332,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

