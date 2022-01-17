SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 45.9% in December

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.51. 2,670,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

