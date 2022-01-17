Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SEEMF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.20.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

