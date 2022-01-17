SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

SEIC opened at $62.65 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

