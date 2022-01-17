SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Critical Comparison

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SelectQuote and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 4 6 0 2.60 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $23.95, indicating a potential upside of 189.60%. Given SelectQuote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 8.71% 12.99% 6.15% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SelectQuote and Hagerty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $937.82 million 1.45 $131.05 million $0.51 16.22 Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Hagerty on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

