SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after buying an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after buying an additional 818,176 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.14 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

