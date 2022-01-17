SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,522 Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,588,000 after purchasing an additional 733,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 199,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $841.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.35. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.