SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,228 The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

GRC opened at $41.84 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

