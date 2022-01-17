SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 140.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Arch Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arch Resources by 74.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 131.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arch Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $96.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

