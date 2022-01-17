SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,468 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 72.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

MTB stock opened at $185.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $185.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

