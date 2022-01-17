Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $308.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

