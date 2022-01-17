Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 324 ($4.40) on Thursday. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.96). The company has a market cap of £297.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.58.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

