Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 324 ($4.40) on Thursday. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.96). The company has a market cap of £297.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.58.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.