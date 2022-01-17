Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Drops By 38.3%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

