Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Declines By 34.8%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ANXGF opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Anaconda Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
About Anaconda Mining
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.