Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Expands By 168.9%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FINS stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter.

