Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Expands By 168.9%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FINS stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $18.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
