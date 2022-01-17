Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declines By 56.7%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,230. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
