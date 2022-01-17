Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declines By 56.7%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,230. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 476,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.