Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Increases By 70.2%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 12,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 202,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of BP traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,625,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

