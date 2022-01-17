Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Decreases By 55.7%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENLAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.78. 1,131,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,620. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.