Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Decreases By 55.7%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENLAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.78. 1,131,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,620. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

ENLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

