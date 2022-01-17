Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Grows By 115.9%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.

OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $$10.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

