Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rises By 73.0%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRCOY traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

