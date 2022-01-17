Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Rises By 125.3%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FAB stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,868,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000.

