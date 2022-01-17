Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Increases By 92.8%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GHAC remained flat at $$9.73 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.