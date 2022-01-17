Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Expands By 87.9%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GXII traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.70. 140,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

