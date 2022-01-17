Short Interest in ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Decreases By 40.9%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.0 days.

OTCMKTS ICCGF remained flat at $$58.89 during trading hours on Monday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

ICCGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Danske cut shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.