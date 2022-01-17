Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Decreases By 35.5%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PFM opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

