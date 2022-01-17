Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 46.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 834,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.84. 961,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

