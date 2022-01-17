Short Interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expands By 44.0%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,640. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

