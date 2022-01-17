Short Interest in KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Declines By 40.0%

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

