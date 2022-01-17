Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Declines By 50.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 133,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
