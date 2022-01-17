Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Declines By 50.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 133,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

