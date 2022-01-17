Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Increases By 89.4%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 305,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.50. 1,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.