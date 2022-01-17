Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Expands By 84.1%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the December 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Priority Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the third quarter worth $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. 1,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

